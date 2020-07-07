Violent crime, kidnap top list of risks in Nigeria

Last month recorded a surge in the number of reported cases of violent crime, abductions, ritual killings, cult clashes and armed robbery across Nigeria. According to the June 2020 Country Risk Report Nigeria by PR24 Nigeria, in the South-East and South-South geopolitical regions, medium- to high-security risks in the form of violent crime was the…

Already a member? Login! Subscribe to BusinessDay to read full article – N1000 for 2 Month SUBSCRIBE