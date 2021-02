Funso Olusola is an estate developer and a landlord. He is the developer of an expansive, middle-class estate located off Lekki-Epe Expressway in Lagos. Olusola’s present headache is not how to make fresh investment to increase his projects portfolio for more rents and increased income, but rather how to settle rising cases of rent payment…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login