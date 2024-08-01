Businesses shut in Ejigbo, Isolo as protesters march to Ikeja

Filling and gas stations, shops, malls and markets are shut in Ejigbo and Isola areas of Lagos as young Nigerians ready for the #EndBadGovernance protest in the state.

Some young Nigerians seen by BusinessDay said they were heading for Ikeja for what they called ‘mother of all protests.’

Only few vehicles were seen on the roads, with traders hanging around after shutting their shops to avoid being looted.

A trader, Ikechukwu Anike, said he was hanging around to see if a customer would come.

“I will not protest openly, but I will be here to wait for any of my customers. Closing my shop is enough protest for me,” he said.

Protesters were seen moving from Ikeja to Ojota, with security agencies following behind.