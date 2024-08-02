Protest: Keffi, Karu councils impose dusk-to-dawn curfew in Nasarawa

The protest took a different dimension on Thursday when the protesters blocked the Keffi-Abuja Highway and prevented road users from entering or exiting Keffi town, Tyres were burnt while motorists were threatened with violence.

Road users had to bribe their way to their destinations. Properties were destroyed, as valuables of some motorists and passengers were seized.

This was contained in a statement separately signed by Muhammad Baba Shehu, Keffi Local Government chairman, and his counterpart from Karu, James Thomas, a copy of which was made available to BusinessDay in Lafia.

According to the statement, “The 1st August, 2024 Nationwide hunger protest has taken a dimension that is out of control, that even involved miscreants that are unidentified with preparedness to loot and to showcase ‘yan-shara’ Saga of the protest.

“In view of the foregoing, it has become imperative to stage a dusk-down curfew from 6:00pm – 6:00am with effect from today 1st August, 2024 in consultation with the security operatives in Keffi.”

The statement called on all residents of Keffi to obey the curfew their best interest, until absolute sanity returns.

For James Thomas, chairman of Karu Local Government Area, the curfew became necessary as precautionary measure aimed at ensuring security of the area.

He declared a dusk-down curfew across the entire council until further notice, restricting movement of people, motorcycle and tricycle riders, shops owners, and motorists.