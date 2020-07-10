Cartier Women’s Initiative: Application Coaching Session

The road to success can be lonely for women entrepreneurs. The Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI) has made it their mission to build powerful entrepreneurial women together into a vibrant global community.

CWI is an annual international entrepreneurship programme that aims to drive changes by empowering women impact entrepreneurs. Founded in 2006, the programme is open to women-run and women-owned businesses from any county and sector that aim to have a strong and sustainable social and/or environmental impact.

Read also: Eko hospital launches “Operation fibroid storm to combat fibroid for 5000 women

The application for the 2021 cohort is open, and in addition to its 7 existing regional awards, the initiative has launched the science & technology pioneer award that aims to support women impact entrepreneurs at the forefront of scientific & technological innovation.

Impact Hub Lagos invites you to a virtual application coaching session designed to help Nigerian entrepreneurs apply successfully.

Date: Friday 17th July 2020

Time: 2pm

This session will feature jurors, past laureates, finalists and members from the Cartier Women’s Initiative team and will offer attendees insights on the application process and how the Initiative supports business continuity.

We look forward to hosting you. Register here: bit.ly/3fnQC4Z. *Registration closes Noon 15th July 2020.