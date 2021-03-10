Pentacept Enterprise organizes digital marketing training for entrepreneurs

Pentacept Enterprise, a top marketing firm is set to organise a boot camp and training for entrepreneurs and individuals in media buying and digital marketing.

The training programme will provide entrepreneurs and media enthusiasts the opportunity to learn about creating and sustaining advert content on Google, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook among others.

It will also offer an avenue for eight participants who will be organised on a first-come-first-serve basis to interact with three of the facilitators on media buying across various online platforms and will be provided certificates costing N100,000 each.

The boot camp is a three-day training and hands-on experience in digital marketing and it is slated to commence April 16, 2021, in Lekki, Lagos.

Kehinde Olofintuyi, a digital media consultant, explained that the pandemic and its effect made it mandatory for businesses to leverage opportunities in the online space generally and digital marketing covering social media, content, and email marketing among others to scale.

“Things are no longer the same ever since the world experienced a major shift. A large number of companies moved their advertising budget to the online space where despite restrictions in movement, their ads were served on various social media platforms as seen on several mobile phones every second,” he said.

“According to a recent prediction by Forbes, social media will become a top channel for purchase, instead of just discovery. It is happening now as several brands are leveraging online advertising to engage their target audience, drive the necessary engagement and convert leads to customers,” he further said.

He added that the training is targeted to help media buyers and advertising companies practically learn how to buy advertising space for brands online using Google, Linkedln, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

He added that training was specifically designed to up-skill professionals in the advertising niche, media buyers, real estate companies, fast-moving consumable goods (FMCG) companies, and individuals willing to start a career in the online media space to meet up with the demand of their clients regarding the digital campaign.

Other benefits accrued to attending the training include a classic accommodation, DIY graphics class, content marketing session, diverse means of relaxation among others, after which participants will be awarded two certificates.