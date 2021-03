South Africa is forming a new national petroleum company as it uses information technology to streamline services among three subsidiaries of its Central Energy Fund. The merger which takes effect from 1st April 2021 will birth the new South African National Petroleum Company and was announced by the South African Department of Mineral Resources and…

