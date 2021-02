The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has announced new dates for the 2021 Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS). The official Oil and Gas meeting of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which will now take place in Abuja from June 6th to 10th, 2021. “We have had to re-consider the dates in…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login