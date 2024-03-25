Nigeria boosts power grid with new equipment

FGN Power Company, a special purpose vehicle established by the Federal Government of Nigeria to own and execute the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI), has received 10 transformers and 10 Mobile Substations to increase the nation’s transmission capacity. This is according to Kenny Anuwe, managing director of the company.

In a statement obtained by BusinessDay, FGN Power Company, said it received the equipment from Siemens Energy, citing that the substations are set to transform power delivery, offering unparalleled flexibility and efficiency in meeting the growing energy demands of consumers nationwide.

According to the statement, the equipment is being deployed at major sites, including Okene, Amukpe, Potiskum, Apo, Ihovbor, Birnin Kebbi, Ajah, Nike Lake, Kwanar Dangora, Maryland, Omouaran, and Ojo, to increase Nigeria’s transmission capacity.

Read also: Kogi Governor urges collaboration with FGN Power for enhanced electricity supply

Adebayo Adelabu, the minister of power, accompanied by Anuwe undertook a visit to the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency facilities in Lagos to inspect the mobile substations, designated for deployment at brownfield sites to address capacity constraints within the transmission network.

The minister, who highlighted the significance of mobile substations, explained their versatility in providing power solutions, said: “Mobile Substations can be manufactured and shipped to Nigeria within one year. In parallel, end-destination sites are prepared, allowing the substations to leave for immediate deployment upon arrival at Nigerian ports.”

He said: “Another significant advantage is the quick installation process, particularly as demand from Distribution Companies (DisCos) grows.

Read also: FG, Germany govt sign pact to accelerate implementation of Siemens power project

“Traditional substations are constructed to meet future DisCos’ demand that might not materialise. In contrast, mobile substations can be installed swiftly, ensuring timely responses to increasing demand.”

Also, expressing his satisfaction with the progress made, the Minister, said: “The PPI is a monumental effort aimed to transform Nigeria’s Power Sector. The inspection of these substations signifies a crucial milestone in our journey towards achieving our objectives.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to executing every aspect of this initiative with precision and effectiveness. President Tinubu remains steadfast in his commitment to executing every aspect of this initiative.”

Read also: FGN sets to inaugurate power equipment

On his part, Kenny Anuwe, managing director of FGN Power Company, emphasised the importance of timely deployment and maintenance of the substations.

He said: “As a key player in Nigeria’s power landscape, FGN Power Company is fully dedicated to supporting the PPI’s implementation.

“These substations are instrumental in addressing longstanding challenges in our power sector. The inspection underscores the government’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and excellence in infrastructure project execution.

“As Nigeria continues its pursuit of energy sufficiency and economic prosperity, initiatives like the PPI underscore the nation’s unwavering determination to overcome challenges and unlock its full potential.”