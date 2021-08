Nigeria has finally gotten a law to overhaul its oil sector as President Buhari assented to the much-awaited Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on Monday. The law comes about twenty years after much struggle to get an efficient legal backing to sanitise the oil sector which generates some 90 percent of the country’s foreign exchange earnings…

