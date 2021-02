The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) has continued to receive knocks from industry operators who see it as a document that contains poor strategies that may not take Nigeria’s oil and gas industry to the next level of development. For instance, the document falls short of addressing renewable energy at a time the world is moving…

