Bonny Light Energy expands footprint across Africa

Bonny Light Energy, a leading oil and gas firm, has reinforced its commitment to sustaining its growth and energy solutions by expanding its midstream and downstream footprint across Africa.

This comes after a year of rapid supply of Premium Automotive Gas Oil (popularly known as diesel) into the Nigerian market, to help maintain product supply stability for the country’s economic recovery efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The expansion will build on the company’s existing capability to effectively provide reliable and affordable energy solutions across multi-faceted sectors, industries and homes, which have served over 2 million Nigerians.

According to the CEO of Bonny Light Energy, Toyin Banjo, the expansion is engineered by the company’s intensified quest for energy access in Africa.

“Our expansion is a significant milestone in our mission to accelerate petroleum access and distribution across Africa. A great number of countries in the world lack access to clean fuel and technologies for cooking and African countries are not left behind. Unless efforts are sealed up significantly in countries with the largest deficits, the world will fall short of ensuring universal access to affordable, reliable and sustainable, and modern energy by 2030,” Banjo said.

“This is why we have deployed transformational energy initiatives by expanding our tentacles to ensure energy access progress continues in African economies. We are giving Africans seamless access to petroleum products at the right price while offering innovative and customer-centric energy solutions to our stakeholders in the Oil and Gas industry globally,” he stated.

Speaking further, Banjo asserted that the expansion would facilitate the growth of the company, expand renewables in all sectors and increase energy efficiency in the Upstream and Midstream oil and gas sector.

“We are excited to continue building the energy operation that empowers homes and businesses in Africa, help them scale and connect them to remarkable energy,” he said.

As an emerging player in the marketing, trading, storage, exploration and distribution of petroleum products, Bonny Light Energy augments a wide range of energy needs in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sector of the Oil and Gas Industry.

Since inception, the company has established strong footprints in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors in Nigeria, trading in both crude and refined petroleum products – which include Motor Fuels (Gasoline), Industrial Oils, (AGO/Gas Oil, Baseoil, LPG) Aviation Fuels (ATK), Bitumen and Lubricants among others.