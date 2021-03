After widespread criticism, Nigeria’s Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has deleted a petrol pricing template announcing an increase in the retail price of petrol. The PPPRA had early on Friday morning posted its new template that showed an increase in the pump price of petrol from N186 to N212 per litre. It was unclear…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login