NNPC disagrees with PPPRA, insists no increase in petrol price for March

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has insisted there would be no increase in the ex-depot price of petrol for the month of March despite the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) announcing N212.61 per litre pump price for the month. The ex-depot price is the price at which depot owners sell the commodity to…