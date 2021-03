The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has increased the pump price of petrol to N212.61 a litre. Early Friday morning, PPPRA announced that the retail price for a litre of petrol for the month would be between N209.61 and N212.61. The announcement comes amid a partial scarcity of…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login