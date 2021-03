Cost of petrol subsidy: What NNPC’s unremitted N4trn can do for Nigerians

The billion naira waste Nigeria incurs fixing its leaking pipelines and subsidising petrol is no longer news, but what is news is the opportunity cost forgone by this waste in a creaking economy. The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is currently being scrutinised by the Wole Oke-led House of Representatives Committee on Public Accounts (PAC)…