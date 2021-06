For Nigerian firms to attract investments or tap into opportunities in the country’s quest to diversify its power generation mix, experts say the firms need to have bankable proposals alongside corporate governance. To provide context, it is estimated that 85 million out of Nigeria’s 200 million population lack access to electricity. Under the Paris Climate…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login