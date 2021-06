In order to unlock liquidity in Nigeria’s power sector, the country must completely jettison its subsidy system and switch its investment model from consumption to infrastructure assets, leading power sector players said on Tuesday. At BusinessDay’s 2021 future of power conference, private investors and government officials said Nigeria must switch from investment in wasteful subsidies…

