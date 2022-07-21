TCN restores National Grid after collapse

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has said that despite setbacks encountered, the grid restoration had almost been completed as of 11:00 pm yesterday, when the report was filed, according to a statement by the organisation.

TCN informed the general public that the national grid experienced system disturbance at about 11:27 am yesterday, 20 July 2022.

The statement read that the incident resulted from a sudden drop in system frequency from 49.94 Hertz (Hz) to 47.36Hz, which created system instability.

According to reports obtained from the National Control Centre (NCC), it was precipitated by the tripping of a Unit (with a load of 106 megawatts MW) in one of the generating stations due to “Exhaust over Temperature.”

TCN said this unwholesome event, which pulled out other grid-connected Units in the plant, resulted in aggregated generation loss of 457MW. In its wake, a train of events ensued – culminating in the collapse of the national grid.

In addition, as obtainable in all systems, when a component of the electric power system is defective, the entire configuration is vitiated.

The Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry appreciates the kind understanding of the Government and consumers of electricity within and outside the country, the statement said.

“We are committed to leveraging the concerned interventions instituted thus far to enhance power supply reliability so that the issue of system collapse will soon become a thing of the past.

“Meanwhile, a full-scale investigation is being conducted to establish the cause of this failure,” TCN said.