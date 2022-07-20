National grid collapses for sixth time despite new supply contracts

The National Grid has collapsed for the sixth time in nearly seven months this year.

A distribution company, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, said the recent collapse occurred at 11:27 am on Wednesday.

It has not been unable to receive bulk electricity from the national supply line.

“Dear Customer, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National grid at precisely 11:27 am today. We are working with our TCN partners to ascertain the cause of the collapse and a possible restoration timeline. We will keep you updated on the situation,” the Disco tweeted.

Last month, the Federal Government activated a partial Power Purchase Agreement, PPA, with generation companies, GenCos, for the supply of 5,505 Megawatts of electricity for peak generation and a base load of 4,893MW.

The agreement guarantees payment for gas supplied to the GenCos by gas companies and also ensures that the generation companies are paid for power supplied to the national grid.