NNPC, Gambia sign MoU on crude oil exploration

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gambian National Petroleum Company (GNPC) on frontier exploration to promote energy security.

Nigeria’s state oil company made this known on its official Twitter handle, stating that the agreement is for collaboration in the oil and gas sector.

“The areas of interest include new frontier exploration; crude oil market expansion opportunities and transfer of technology towards the quest for more energy security for both countries and the West African sub-region,” NNPC said.

Danladi Inuwa, executive vice president business services, NNPC and Baboucarr Njie, managing director, GNPC, signed on behalf of the two national oil companies.

Read also: GE bets big on Sustainable Aviation

Last week, Mele Kyari, group chief executive officer NNPC, called for more collaboration in the West African region to achieve energy independence and transition.

“African nations must unite to achieve energy independence and transition as demand for energy is expected to increase by 30 to 35 percent in the next 20 years,” Kyari said at the 7th edition of the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition, and Conference (SAIPEC).

“The need for partnership is reinforced as more African countries continue to make hydrocarbon discoveries. Partnership would in no small measure assist in achieving energy independence and also aid the transition to cleaner energy sources such as gas to sustain the region.”

According to Kyari, we should collaborate and share knowledge and help each other in critical areas, including exploration and production, research and development, technical expertise and human capacity development to spread the wealth within the continent.