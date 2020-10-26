EndSARS: Senate President assures justice for victims, prosecution of offenders

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has reassured the youth of justice for victims of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

He also asked security agencies to investigate and prosecute those behind the attacks on public and individual property in the wake of the EndSARS protest across the country.

In a statement on Monday, the Senate President said the National Assembly will collaborate with the Executive to ensure the five-point demands of the #EndSARS protesters which the government had committed itself to were fully implemented

He said, “In spite of the unfortunate hijack of the protests against police brutality by hoodlums to unleash horrifying violence, arson, looting and wanton destruction of public and private property on the country, we will ensure that government fulfills the commitment it has made to the well-meaning agitators for police reform and good governance.

“The National Assembly is fully committed to putting the necessary legislation in place for comprehensive reform of the Police to enhance their institutional integrity and efficiency.”

Lawan, however, condoled with the victims of the violence and criminality witnessed in the last few days in many parts of the country.

He said, “I send my condolences to the families of our security and law enforcement agents who have made the supreme sacrifices in the course of their service to their fatherland.

“I also call for a thorough investigation of every criminal act that we have witnessed in the past few weeks with a view to bringing to justice all those elements who have so callously destroyed public and private property.

“Now that the mindless carnage has distorted the purpose of the protests, I urge the youths to join hands with the authorities in bringing an urgent cessation to the violence.”

Lawan urged the youth to stop protesting as government was addressing their grievances.

“This is also necessary to avoid unwittingly continuing to provide covers for the criminals and fifth columnists in our midst.

“However, as regards those criminal elements unleashing terror on our cities under the guise of the protest, I urge the security agencies to forthwith but with utmost restraint, restore law and order across the country and bring the criminals to justice.

“While still grappling with the havoc of COVID-19, the country can ill afford yet another epidemic that has now appeared in the form of the lawlessness that is going on,” he added.

The Senate President thanked leaders and all Nigerians for their interventions towards restoring peace and order after the degeneration of the protest into chaos and brigandage in many parts of the country.