EndSARS: Analysts want severe punishment for those indicted in report

The Guild of Public Affairs Analysts of Nigeria (GPAAN) has urged the relevant authorities to punish all those involved in the events of the 20th October 2021 in accordance with the provisions of the law.

In a statement signed by Achike Chude, spokesman of GPAAN, the group listed a five-point recommendation, saying that all those “involved in the sordid and criminal events of the 20th October 2021 should be punished in accordance with the provisions of the law. This would include army, police, government personnel as well as personnel of the Lekki Concession Company. Corporate sanctions, if possible, should also be considered. This should hopefully serve as a statement against impunity in our country.

“That there should be adequate compensation for all victims of #EndSARS protests at the hands of state security operatives.

“That the Lekki Toll Gate be designated a national monument in celebration of the heroism of the Nigerian youths who, in an unprecedented and patriotic manner stood up to be counted on behalf of their country.”

Read Also: How the Nigerian army covered up a massacre – Lagos judicial panel

Lagos judicial panel on #EndSARS

It also said that “The commercialisation of the Lekki Toll Gate which was the motivation for the massacre by the army and police be stopped permanently forthwith as a testimony to the fact that profit must never attract a higher premium than human life.”

The group commended the members of the

Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters for the report it released on the #EndSARS episode.

It also commended the members of panel “for the courage and objectivity shown in the course of their work.”

“GPAAN commends the Judicial Panel for acknowledging a generally well known and well established truth that actions bordering on a massacre did take place at the toll gate on the 20th of October 2021 in which live bullets were used on peaceful protesters by the army and police,” it said.

GPAAN further commended the Judicial Panel for establishing that a tri-partite web of intrigues and collaboration between the Lagos State Government, Federal Government, and the Lekki Concession Company led to the event that unfolded on the 20th of Oct 2020.

It also commended “The Judicial Panel for establishing a nexus between the event of 20th of October and the unfortunate and condemnable destruction of public and private assets on the 21st of October 2021.

“We commend the Lagos State government for seemingly allowing the Judicial Panel to work without undue interference, even though the government is not free of some level of indictments by the Judicial Panel.”

The group noted that the panel was constituted last year following the massive national and international outcry that followed the deployment of Nigeria’s security forces made up of police and army units at the Lekki Toll Gate on the 20th of October 2020.

“The outcome of that security operation resulted in the attack on peaceful, flag waving Nigerians who had massed at the toll gate as part of the nationwide protest against police brutality dubbed the #EndSARS.

“In the process of clearing the toll gate forcefully, of the peaceful protesters, the military and police unleashed anarchy and mayhem under the cover of darkness as they fired live bullets into the crowd, killing and maiming scores of unarmed Nigerians. National and international outrage over the attack and the denial of both federal and state authorities and the army over their culpability in the whole affair, led to the setting up of the judicial panel of inquiry to probe the incident,” it said.