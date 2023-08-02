UNILAG appoints Makinde acting registrar

The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka has appointed Esther Makinde as the university’s acting registrar.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, and it follows the expiration of the tenure of Ismaila Oladejo, the immediate past registrar, whose tenure expired on July 31, 2023.

The appointment of Makinde as the acting registrar is with immediate effect according to information made available to the media.

“There has been a leadership transition in the registry of the University of Lagos with the end of the five-year tenure of Ismaila Oladejo Azeez, Esq. on Monday, July 31, 2023.

He was appointed registrar and secretary to the governing council of the University of Lagos on Thursday, June 28, 2018, and served the university meritoriously.

The vice-chancellor, on behalf of the management, staff, and students, congratulates Ismaila Oladejo Azeez, and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours,” the statement read in part.

Esther Makinde, the acting registrar is a seasoned administrator whose record of exemplary service spans various sections of the registry.

She was, until her appointment, the acting director of academic affairs at the University of Lagos.

Folasade Ogunsola, vice-chancellor at UNILAG on behalf of management, staff, and students, congratulates Esther Makinde and wishes her a successful tenure of office.