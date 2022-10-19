UNIBEN resumes academic activities October 24

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has said academic activities will resume on Monday, October 24 following the recently suspended strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The institution, in a statement issued by Benedicta Ehanire on Wednesday in Benin City, said lectures for the second semester, which was truncated for eight months due to the industrial action, will continue till December 23, 2022.

Ehanire said the announcement for the reopening of the school was sequel to the university’s senate approval to amend the 2020/2021 academic calendar.

She further said that online registration of new students admitted for the 2021/2022 will begin December 2, 2022.

“The University of Benin Senate has amended the Institution’s 2020/2021 academic calendar and approved Sunday 23rd October, 2022, for students to return to halls of residence.

“The Vice Chancellor, Professor Lilian Salami, who presided over the Senate meeting, solicited the cooperation and support of staff and students to ensure successful academic activities,” part of the statement reads.