Meadow Hall partners Canadian varsity to locally offer foreign degrees

Meadow Hall, a Lagos-based private education group, is ready to offer bachelors and masters degrees to Nigerians in Nigeria.

The institution has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Trinity Western University (TWU), Canada’s largest private Christian university and a member of the Royal Society of Canada.

By this MOU, Meadow Hall now offers TWU’s undergraduate programme, which starts with the U1 programme. Meadow Hall will also be running TWU’s master’s programme, giving all their undergraduate and postgraduate students the opportunity to learn from TWU’s intellectual and innovative faculty, whilst gaining access to its fully equipped Library virtually.

“On completion of the U1, students have three unique options; to proceed to TWU’s campus in Langley, Canada, complete their undergraduate studies in Nigeria or transfer to other Canadian Universities with the U1 credits acquired,” George Imbenzi, TWU’s director of International Engagement for Africa said.

TWU’s U1 and master’s programmes are facilitated under the umbrella of Meadow Hall Virtual Learning (MHVL), an online learning platform that provides varying educational and personal development programmes for children and adults.

Read Also: Benue schools loss millions worth items to hoodlums

MHVL is an initiative of the Meadow Hall Group, an Education Group founded by Kehinde Nwani with the vision of developing people to become change agents through the enriching opportunities provided by the Group’s subsidiaries.

Nwani believes TWU’s unique focus and blend of education and leadership is a great opportunity for education professionals to broaden the scope of their learning and experience in these fields.

The U1 Year is the first year of undergraduate studies at Trinity Western University. Prospective students have the opportunity to start their undergraduate degree with the U1 at Meadow Hall’s Facilitated Academic Resource (FAR) Centre, in Lagos, with a learning facilitator to help guide their learning.

With the 18-month Master of Arts (MA) in leadership programme, Meadow Hall aims at providing the opportunity to help professional and business executives improve their leadership competence through enhanced commitment, capability and effectiveness in their speciality areas.

The MA in Leadership has two streams; Education Stream and Business Stream. Students in the Education Stream can take advantage of courses in the Business Stream to enable them to become “Teacherpreneurs” (teachers who are business-minded), while also giving them the skills needed to manage or own their schools in the future.

This partnership delivers Canadian university education at a huge saving of more than 50 percent of the overall cost of attendance if they were studying physically in Canada and affords them learning experiences that ensure a provincially, nationally and internationally recognised undergraduate and post-graduate degrees.

In addition, students who are admitted into the U1 or MA Leadership full time programmes are eligible for the Post-Graduation Work Permit Programme (PGWPP) in Canada.

According to Joy Oguchi, Meadow Hall’s director of studies for Online Learning and Programmes, with the Meadow Hall Virtual Learning (MHVL) initiative there is no boundary to education. As facilitators of online learning, MHVL has as its goal making quality education and programmes accessible to students wherever they are.

“TWU – Meadow Hall partnership assures the commitment to help students acquire the skills, knowledge, standards and attitude they need to shape their own lives, progress their careers and contribute to the lives of others,” Oguchi said.