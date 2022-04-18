Group appeals to ASUU to end strike

The Muslim Media Watch Group of Nigeria (MMWG) has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities (ASUU) to call off its ongoing strike in the interest of the nation and students.

The group, reacting to the face-off between ASUU and the Federal Government, observed that unfulfilled promises by the government since 2009 were the major cause of the dispute, but begged ASUU to reconsider its position.

In a statement signed by its chief missioner, Sheikh Abu Sheriff, they pleaded with ASUU’s leadership to consider the plight of the students and their parents, noting that from all indications the government was not ready to shift grounds.

The group also decried the state pardon granted two former governors, Joshua Dariye of Plateau State, and Jolly Nyame of Taraba State.

They described the state pardon granted to the former governors as a sign of failure of the anti-corruption crusade of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and bad precedence.

It further stated that by the government’s decision, the anti-corruption fight has “crumbled” and corruption has been “endorsed” as being part of the governing process.

It said there was no basis for the government keeping other criminals in the correctional centres across the country, after releasing those who stole billions of naira and rendered the economy comatose.