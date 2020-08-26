Education minister inaugurates 7-member panel on UNILAG crisis

Determined to amicably resolve the crisis that threatened the academic stability of University of Lagos, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu on Wednesday in Abuja inaugurated a seven-member presidential panel to look into the crisis in the school and submit recommendations that would put the school back on course.

Adamu in his speech during the inauguration tasked members of the panel to conclude its assignment and submit its report within two weeks from the time of the inauguration.

The minister noted that members of the panel among other functions are expected to view the report of the council sub-committee on review of the University of Lagos since May 2017 and make appropriate recommendations, after affording all those indicted an opportunity to defend themselves.

According to Adamu, “They are to examine the steps taken by the council leading to the removal of the Vice-chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and ascertain whether due process was followed as stipulated in the universities amendment act 2003, and the principle of fair hearing adhered to.

He further stated that the presidential panel need to determine whether the process (if any) leading to the appointment of the acting Vice-chancellor for the university was consistent with the provisions of the enabling Act.

“To make appropriate recommendations, including sanctions for all those found culpable by the special visitation team, on allegations contained in the report, as well as other subsequent actions, arising therefrom. “And make any recommendations that will assist the government to make decisions that will ensure peaceful, stable, and effective administration of the university,” Adamu said.

The minister called on stakeholders in the University of Lagos to fully cooperate with the panel and to allow it to work unhindered.

Tukur Sahad, chairman of the panel while responding after the inauguration lauded the minister for finding the members of the committee worthy of carrying out the national assignment.

Salad pledged the panel’s commitment to ensure the resolution of the crisis rocking the university while calling on the university’s governing council as well as the university, senate to give them full cooperation in the course of discharging their duty.

Aside from the chairman, other panel members include Adamu Usman, Board Chairman, Universal Basic Education Commission, Ikenna Onyedo, former Vice-chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Umudike, Ekanem Braid, former Vice-chancellor Cross River State University.

Others are Victor Onoha, Alhaji Jimoh Bankole, former Bursar, University of Ibadan and Grace Ekanem, Director, Legal Services, Ministry of Education.