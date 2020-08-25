UNILAG Governing Council ratifies Ogunsola’s appointment as acting vice-chancellor

The Governing Council of the University of Lagos has ratified the election of Folashade Ogunsola as the acting vice chancellor of the institution.

The council, led by its interim chairman, John Momoh, ratified the appointment at a virtual meeting of the members of the council on Tuesday.

Momoh, chief executive officer of Channels Television, had earlier been appointed as the acting chairman of the University of Lagos Governing Council via a letter signed by Sonny Echono, permanent secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, and was directed to convene an emergency council meeting in a bid to approve the nomination of the institution’s acting vice-chancellor.

The meeting was conducted ahead of the inauguration of a visitation panel to probe the affairs of the university from 2017 till date by the education minister, Adamu Adamu, scheduled for Abuja on Wednesday.

Ogunsola was elected on Monday by the Senate following the Federal Government’s directive that the former vice chancellor, Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and Wale Babalakin, pro-chancellor, should recuse themselves from official duties pending the outcome of the report of a visiting panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Federal Government also directed the senate of the institution to elect an acting vice chancellor for the institution.

Ogunsola is a professor of medical microbiology and the immediate past provost of College of Medicine, University of Lagos. She was the deputy vice chancellor (Development Services) since 2017.