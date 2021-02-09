Axiom partners TRCN to train 500 teachers on strategies for blended learning

Axiom Learning Solutions Limited has partnered with the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) to train 500 teachers virtually on strategies for blended learning.

The training which was sponsored by the Charles Bebeye Ndiomu Foundation provided teachers with new skills and multiple learning delivery methods needed to respond to the learning crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Charles Bebeye Ndiomu Foundation is a non-government organisation that was set up in remembrance of Major General Charles Bebeye Ndiomu (Of blessed memory) and the foundation is managed by Vetiva Trustee.

Taking the teachers through the training module, Olubukola Adebonojo, faculty director and co-founder, Axiom Learning Solutions Limited defined blended learning as the education that combines online educational material mixed with online interaction, modern teaching methods, and the traditional classroom setting methods which require the physical presence of both the teacher and students.

Adebonojo said that blended learning also allows students to have control over time, place, path, or pace and there are different types of blended interactions that incudes; learner-learner interactions, learner – teacher, learner – classroom, learner – content interactions, and learner – environment interactions.

She grouped the merits of blended learning into; flexibility, effectiveness, futuristic, collaboration, self-pace, accessibility and availability, cost-effectiveness, and evaluation and assessment.

She noted that blended learning can be more effective and promote connection, engagements, track learning, guide, and nurture world-class students when there are concepts that are to be considered when integrating it into the educational system.

She advised teachers to be careful how they intend to approach ideas and the teaching methods they are likely to use irrespective of the model chosen.

The faculty director stated that the blended learning components include; face to face, virtual learning, and modern teaching methods such as flipped classroom, project-based learning, cooperative learning, inquiry-based learning, gamification, and programme based learning.

She says that the challenges of blended learning in the country include; technology, motivation, organisation, content creation, and content design.

Similarly, Ani Charles Bassey-Eyo, cofounder, Axiom Learning Solutions Limited in his opening remark says the training series will help equip teachers in attendance with skills relevant to the new normal.

“Try to embrace those key techniques and strategies that enable us to become teachers and educators that continue to understand learning in today’s changing environment,” Bassey-Eyo urged the teachers.

Also, Ebizi Brown, board member of the Charles Bebeye Ndiomu Foundation in her opening remark says the foundation is focused on training teachers across the country as they have been doing since 2013 which will help improve the quality of education.

In his keynote address, Professor Josiah Olusegun Ajiboye, registrar and chief executive, TRCN appreciated Axiom for facilitating the training for the Nigerian teachers.

“Within the pandemic, thousands of teachers who have been neglected over the years have been trained by Axiom,” Ajiboye said.

“Teachers need to train, untrained and retrain all the time,” he further said.

He noted that the pandemic has provided a big challenge to teachers as many lack the technological skills to adapt to the new normal the virus outbreak created.

He added that the focus of the training programme is very critical as teachers will benefit from it maximally.

He urged all the teachers in attendance to participate actively so that the training will have much impact on the classrooms.