Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation opens applications for 2023-24 AIG Scholarships

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation, has announced the opening of its 2023-2024 Africa Initiative for Governance (AIG), scholarships applications.

According to a press statement by the foundation, the AIG scholarships offers opportunity for exceptional Nigerians currently working in the Nigerian public sector, to attend the University of Oxford for one year and undertake a Master’s in public policy degree.

“Applications are welcome from Nigerian civil servants aged 25 to 45 with solid intellectual capacity, demonstrable leadership qualities, and a passion for restoring excellence in the Nigerian public sector,” It stated.

Since 2017, when the scholarships were launched, 29 scholarships worth over £50,000 each have been awarded to an outstanding group of young people, who are working to drive change and make a positive difference in the country.

“At the Foundation, we are committed to improving public service delivery in Nigeria because we believe that an efficient public sector will enable the growth and development of the country, and lead to better lives for all Nigerians,” Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, the chairman of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation said.

Aig-Imoukhuede further said that part of this process is ensuring the right people are present in the public sector.

“Since 2017, we have been committing substantial resources to building a critical mass of transformational public sector leaders and equipping them with the skills and knowledge they need to drive change.”

Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, the executive vice-chairman of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation noted in the same vein that applicants can expect to undergo a rigorous selection process, which will ensure that only the best candidates are selected.

“Successful candidates will spend a year at the University of Oxford, learning from an outstanding academic faculty and expert practitioners, and interacting with other public sector leaders from around the world,” Aig-Imoukhuede said.

She also added that they expect that after the programme, AIG scholars will return home and use their learnings to build a better public sector and contribute to the development of the nation.

The AIG scholarships are delivered under a partnership between the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation and the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford, and are fully funded by the Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation.

Available information on full eligibility criteria and how to apply are available on the AIG website ‘www.aigafrica.org.’The application window closes on September 9, 2022.