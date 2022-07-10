Adventist College wins Kola Daisi University’s Maiden Science Quiz competition

Adventist Heritage Academy has emerged winner of the Maiden Quiz Competition for secondary schools within Ibadan metropolis hosted by Faculty of Applied Sciences, Kola Daisi University, KD-U, Ibadan.

The competition in which 23 public and private secondary schools participated had Divine Heritage College, Akingbile, Ibadan and Abadina Grammar School, UI, Ibadan come second and third positions, respectively.

This is coming as New Horizons Systems gave scholarships to the best six students that participated in the competition in front web development while plaques to the schools and fantastic prizes to some students.

Adeniyi Olatubosun, a professor and Vice Chancellor, KD-U who spoke at the Maiden Science Exhibition and Quiz Competition, stressed the importance of education but asked the students to take their studies with all seriousness and take the best of their time.

Olatubosun, who disclosed that the institution would be starting new courses like Medicine and Human Anatomy, said it was collaborating with University of

Ibadan in some areas.

While noting that the institution is poised to compete favourably with other private universities said: “It will be having visiting Professors from UI to the university.”

The competition sponsored by Cobhs Nigeria Limited, Abteky, Nigeria, Citadel Nigeria Limited, Sumal Foods and Lab Master University of Ibadan, New Horizons Systems and Solutions is to open the students’ heart and mind to science while the exhibition was to show them what science is all about and what they can create through science.

According to Olajumoke Morenikeji, a Professor and Dean, Faculty of Applied Sciences, KD-U, the competition is to sharpen, encourage and open the students’ minds to the possibilities available in science and let them know that a lot still to be harnessed in education.

“The world we live in is constantly changing and increasingly complex, it is imperative that our nation’s youth are equipped with knowledge and skill to be innovative in their thinking and decision making, if we so desire a nation where everyone is in tune with global scientific advancement, grooming students’ skill, knowledge and literacy in science is essential.

“Science is all around us, it’s application encompasses all spheres of life from health, to finance, education and sports, it therefore involves asking questions and seeking answers to them in a systematic way, there is no limit to what we can achieve with science, bright young minds such as the minds of the students present here today are the future of science.”

The dean told the students that the time to start preparing for their dreams was now and that to achieve their future dreams, they must be willing to give themselves to mentorship and training within and outside the four walls of school.

While disclosing that the competition is also to open the students to the university , noted that the institution has a vision to build world class scientists and students.

“This is our way of helping and nudging them to move forward,so that we can have a better future in the country, so KD-U has a goal of becoming a world class institution in the production of graduates able to respond to the socio-economic needs of a knowledge driven economy,” he said.