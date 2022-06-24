Braide, Omotosho, Aina to bag NHEA lifetime achievement award

The Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) will on June 24, 2022 confer lifetime achievement awards on Ekanem Braide, Thoephilus Omotosho, and Joseph Aina, while Professor Ohwofiemu Nwariaku will be given the Diaspora Excellence Award at Eko Hotels, Lagos.

These health care Nigerian personalities were said to have made significant contributions to the promotion of good health, knowledge and treatment of various forms of ailments within and outside the country.

NHEA Project Coordinator, Shola Alabi, in a statement signed and made available to BusinessDay by NHEA director of communication, marketing and strategy, Moses Braimah, explained that the awardees deserved to be celebrated and honoured by all stakeholders.

According to the statement, Ekanem Ikpi Braide, who is a professor and an accomplished parasitologist/epidemiologist and academician is the Pro-Chancellor of Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, former Vice Chancellor of Cross River State University of Technology (CRUTECH) Calabar, and pioneer Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Lafia.

Braide also holds a Bachelor’s degree in Zoology from the University of Ife, as well as Masters and Doctorate degrees in Parasitology/Epidemiology from Cornell, USA, the statement said.

Professor Joseph Oyeniyi Aina is said to be a distinguished nurse and an academician whose practice has touched many lives and has helped in great measure to shape the profession in Nigeria.

The statement further explained that Aina started his nursing career at the Seventh-Day Adventist Hospital School of Nursing, Ile-Ife and later got his Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Nursing from the State University of New York at Stony Brook.

He got his MSc and PhD from Hunter College of the City University and New York University’s School of Education respectively and retired in 2021 from Babcock University.

For Adebowale Omotosho, who is a pharmacist, the statement described him as an industrialist and a philanthropist who started Bond Chemists which later metamorphose into Bond Chemical Industries Limited and now Bond Group with interest in diverse sectors.

Another awardee, Professor Ohwofiemu Nwariaku, the statement said obtained MBBS from the University of Ibadan and presently work at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center (UTSW) in Dallas, Texas, where he currently serves as the Malcom O. Perry Professor of Surgery and Executive Vice Chair in the department of surgery, as well as Associate Dean for Global Health at the UTSW medical school.

He is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and a past president of the Association of Academic Surgery.

NHEA is aimed at recognising and celebrating the achievements of personalities and organisations who have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Nigerian health sector in the past year.

The award is organised by Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group, USA.