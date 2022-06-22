Rose Awards to honour outstanding midwives August

The important role of the midwives will be brought to the fore at the 2022 edition of BabyFest to hold in August 2022 as plans to recognize and celebrate outstanding midwives nominated by pregnant women and new mums are in the offing.

Tagged The Rose Awards, those who have had an outstanding experience with midwives will nominate them to receive the award in an open process via the website of the BabyFest – www.thebabyfest.com.ng, after which a shortlisting will be done by a carefully selected panel of judges.

Bukola Arowosafe, the project director in an official statement said part of the activities at BabyFest is set out to publicly celebrate both new and old mothers, who have a positive and remarkable experience.

Explaining further, she said the programme will focus on bringing together major stakeholders in the baby, mother and childcare sector, an area considered incomplete without the recognition of the role of midwives.

A midwife is a trained health professional who helps healthy women in labour, delivery and after birth. They are trained to recognise variations from the normal progress of labour and they understand how to deal with deviations from the normal. They are able to intervene in high-risk situations and in instances where the baby is in a posterior position.

“It is, therefore, safe to conclude that no midwife, no labour, because they care for mums and newborns at childbirth. They, therefore, deserve worthy recognition. Our initiative is a drop in the ocean but will be a regular feature at each edition of BabyFest yearly,” Arowosafe.

“Almost every one of us was birthed with the aid of a midwife at delivery and if they had not managed the processes well and dealt nicely with our mums, some of us will not be alive today. Stories abound of mums who have experienced very unprofessional and treacherous midwives. As is this case with many professions, there are good and bad eggs; and nursing and midwifery are no exception.”

According to the project director, shortlisted midwives will be assessed by the panel and may be interviewed to help the judges make a final decision. The winners will be announced at the fair in August.