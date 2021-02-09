4 Nigerian youths, 12 others partner GPE to transform education

Four Nigerian young education activists Iyunoluwa Ademola-Popoola, 21 Maryjacob Okwuosa, 25; Mukhtar H. Modibbo, 24; Ola Abagun, 29 have joined 12 others across the globe in collaboration with Global partnership for education to transform education systems in the lowest income countries in the world.

As the coronavirus pandemic puts school and learning further out of reach for children globally, these young education activists are raising the alarm and calling for support to education.

Already they are at the forefront of addressing the world’s greatest challenges, from climate change to racism, gender inequality and lack of education.

According to a report on GPE website, Ademola-Popoola a student in the University of Ibadan through her volunteering work with One African Child for creative learning believes that the educational system in Nigeria has to be transformed because presently it isn’t inclusive.

Okwuosa is the founder and Executive Director of Whisper to Humanity, a youth-led feminist organisation that is training teachers and students to create a more conducive learning space for all.

Modibbo is a social development advocate and a champion of the Follow the Money initiative and specialises in practical issues around education financing, advocacy and development of education policies as it affects rural and deprived grassroots communities.

On her part, Abagun a lawyer strongly believes that a gender-transformative education system is critical for a truly equal and inclusive society.

GPE youth leaders are young education activists, based in GPE partner countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America. With youth networks in their countries, they are raising awareness of the barriers to education and aiming to increase the ambition of leaders for financing education and development.

GPE’s youth leaders have seen first-hand how quality education changes lives and are passionate about transforming education systems in their countries.

Through this pilot one-year engagement, GPE is partnering with youth in four ways to drive global change on education issues:

Amplification: GPE is amplifying the voices of youth to allow them to be heard by decision-makers and the broader public.

Awareness: Young people are raising awareness of the barriers to education in lower-income countries and their solutions, and engaging in high-level policy platforms and events to promote greater attention to GPE and education issues.

Ambition: Together, youth and GPE are partnering to raise the overall ambition of leaders for financing education and development, through policy engagement.

Action: Youth leaders will take their own actions to influence governments, their own networks and other decision-makers towards a better future for all.

In the next few months, GPE youth leaders will take part in several virtual events and will be speaking up for education.