Foundation achieves 77% school retention rate to tackle out-of-school children challenge

Determined to radically improve the quality of teaching and learning in Nigerian public primary schools by addressing the challenge of galloping out-of-school children figure in Africa largest economy, an independent charity, Oando foundation said it enrolled 60,955 out-of-school children (OOSC) with a cumulative retention rate of 77 percent in the last 10 years.

Adekanla Adegoke, head, Oando Foundation, who gave the update while commenting on the landmark 10th anniversary of the foundation said improving the quality of basic education in Nigeria requires a multifaceted approach focused on whole school development, deploying an ongoing engagement with adopted schools for several years, rather than a one-off donation experience.

According to her, this approach has led to our successful adoption of 88 schools across the nation, building and renovating 249 classrooms and Early Childcare Centers, enrolling 60,955 out-of-school children (OOSC) with a cumulative retention rate of 77 percent, the establishment of 39 ICT centers, upskilling 2,832 teachers and 210 head teachers via our teacher training programme, empowering local communities to support school improvement processes, to name a few.

“The sustainability of Oando Foundation’s Adopt-A-School model is hinged on effective community engagement and stakeholder partnerships both locally and internationally”

In addition, as an organisation we have evolved, rising to the challenge where cynics abound, exercising faith in the possibility of a transformed public education system; working and collaborating intentionally to see this become a reality”, she said.

While commenting on the future plans of the Foundation, Adegoke said synergy among all stakeholders, government, private sector and civil society is critical for mutual accountability, optimising economies of scale, and avoiding duplication of efforts across all levels.

“Oando Foundation remains committed to the strategically engaging government on emerging opportunities for large-scale impact, accelerating digital learning opportunities in our schools, deepening direct programme interventions, strengthening partnerships and advocacy efforts, and scaling existing initiatives for more impact”, she said.

Commenting on the milestone celebration, Adeyemi Adeyemi, Implementing Partner, said, The Foundation continued to provide capacity building for teachers to improve their teaching skills, enable community members to demand accountability as well as support school improvement programmes.

Modupe Olateju, managing director, The Education Partnership (TEP) said the Foundation’s excellent work in education is felt by thousands of teachers and learners they are supporting across Nigeria.

Xiaou Shubata, from Sumitomo Chemical, Tokyo Japan said, through the partnership with the foundation centres for computer education is built to provide children in Nigeria with much-needed ICT skills and knowledge.

“Our latest project – Clean Our World – is geared towards helping children in Lagos learn about environmental issues and utilize plastic waste for recycling to make their neighbourhoods cleaner and safer”, Shubata said.