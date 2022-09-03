25 students to benefit from Guinness Nigeria undergraduate scholarship

Twenty-five additional undergraduate students have joined the ongoing Guinness Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme to benefit from the financial support to the tune of N100,000 each per year to cover undergraduate study until graduation.

The Guinness Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme is one of the three skills development initiatives that the brewer leverages to support the education of Nigerian youth.

The company also confirmed that the undergraduate scholarship covers the tuition and accommodation fees of each beneficiary with the sum of N100,000 for each year of undergraduate study up till graduation.

“With the Guinness Nigeria Undergraduate Scholarship Scheme, we have provided a platform to support the selected youths throughout their university education as part of our corporate social responsibility programs in our host communities across the country,” Rotimi Odusola, the corporate relations director,

Guinness Nigeria stated during the scholarship award presentation ceremony.

According to him, the company has supported the education of undergraduate students across Nigeria for over a decade. He further revealed that the initiative is also in line with the company’s policy on diversity and inclusion to encourage more females to participate in the scholarship program.

“As of today, we have 65 students who are currently benefiting from the scheme across Nigeria. Amongst beneficiaries from the 2022 cohort, 72 percent of those who did excellently well are females.

“This is complementary to what we stand for at Guinness Nigeria. We are big on Diversity and Inclusion, and we discovered that in the competitive exercise with over 1000 applications this year, the females did better. Another key point is that the scheme is focused on youths studying in public (government) schools across Nigeria,” Odusola stated.

Ayodeji Ajibola, the human resources director, Guinness Nigeria, reiterated

the company’s commitment to sustainably supporting the education of young undergraduates in these communities to provide them with opportunities to develop their capacity toward a better future.

“We are very proud of being a part of the story of all our beneficiaries and one of the ways we express our commitment to Nigeria as a good corporate citizen is through schemes like this. We hope that our beneficiaries will be able to achieve greater feats in the nearest future. As they embark on this journey, we also urge the beneficiaries to look for ways to contribute to the socio-economic development of their communities,” Ajibola stated.

“I will continue to spread the good news about what Guinness Nigeria is doing for our children towards a greater tomorrow for them. I appreciate them so much for doing this and hope the company continues to grow,” Mike Idika, one of the parents of the scholarship awardees, stated while appreciating the kind gestures of Guinness Nigeria.

Godstime Iredia, one of the awardees currently studying at the University of Benin, in acknowledging the thoroughness of the competitive qualification process expressed appreciation for the opportunity provided by the scholarship.

“I was shocked when I got an email that I qualified for the scholarship after the rigorous exercise I passed through. I want to say a big thank you to everyone that put this together, I am so grateful,” Iredia stated.

The scholarship awardees who were successful in a highly competitive screening exercise were unveiled and presented with financial support during a ceremony held at the company’s new headquarters in Lagos recently.