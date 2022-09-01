ASUU STRIKE: University students turn to vocational courses in Bauchi

As the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and federal government delegations failed to reach agreement, some students are lamenting the disruption in their academic path while taking the advantage of the strike to engage themselves meaningfully.

Some of the students held that it was mere wickedness on the part of the parties concerned and if their children were stuck in the institutions too the case would have been different.

Juan John, a University of Jos student revealed that students now have to take professional courses in private institutions so as to remain useful and relevant to society.

“If their children were in public universities in Nigeria, the ASUU strike would have been called off since,” Juan said. “I have resorted to taking a catering course and working with that experience until they decide to resume.”

She urged the federal government to do the needful and find the solution to the problem.

Favour Michael a student of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, said she registered to learn catering in order to avoid sitting idle at home, knowing that the catering training will make her know how to cook very well, bake cake, doughnut, meat pie and other pastries and sell them to help her self and parents.

Ruth Joseph Musa who runs Bliss Centre, one of the institutions offering vocational training to students affected by the strike in Bauchi, revealed that between February and August this year, she has received and trained over 100 university students from various institutions in the Northern part of Nigeria that are resident in Bauchi.