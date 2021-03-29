Bidesk Adds TAT/NGNB Pair to Facilitate Naira Withdrawal

Bidesk exchange, a digital asset trading platform, has opened trading for the Tat/NGNB trading pairs.

In a blog post, Bidek wrote that it has partnered with AbitNetwork to offer deposits and withdrawals of NGNB. The NGNB will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 NGNB = 1 NGN.

The implication according to Gaius Chibueze, the CEO/ Founder of ABiT, is that users can now deposit and withdraw NGN to also get the biggest african utility coin, Tatcoin.

“Dear TATAS, @bideskcom has launched TAT/NGN trading Pair. You can now deposit and withdraw NGN,” said Chibueze.

Bidesk will list NGNB and open trading for TAT/NGNB at 2021/03/24, the exchange has announced.

Also, ABiT might be mulling an expansion to Binance, the biggest crypto currency exchange globally. In a recent Twitter interaction, Chibueze commented that Tatcoin should be added on Binance, after the exchange’s CEO asked which coin should be listed on the exchange. The response by Chibueze has garnered a lot of likes and retweet.

Earlier this month, ABiT announced that its native token, Tatcoin, was now available on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), allowing users to handle more transaction volume conveniently and at lower cost.