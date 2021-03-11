Africa’s Utility Token, Tatcoin, Expands to Binance Smart Chain

Tatcoin, the native token of the ABiT Network Ecosystem is now available on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) allowing users to handle more transaction volume conveniently, the blockchain technology company has announced.

Tatcoin, in a recent tweet, confirmed its partnership with Julswap “to make $TAT available on Binance Smart Chain.”

📢 We are happy to announce that we have partnered with Julswap to make $TAT available on Binance Smart Chain. 📥Deposit Bridge: https://t.co/5Cn0lifthT Trade TAT/BNB: https://t.co/I0FGwFyn7C More detailed information coming on the swap process. #TAT #JULD#abitnetwork — TATCOIN (@tatcoin) March 9, 2021

BSC is a blockchain protocol from Binance that runs in parallel with Binance Chain. Unlike Binance Chain, however, the BSC powers smart contract functionality and boasts compatibility with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Tatcoin was originally created on the Ethereum Blockchain and the justliquidity token bridge will allow tokens from Ethereum to be ported onto the Binance Smart Chain and vice versa. This means that Tatcoin’s nearly one million users can enjoy the cheapest transaction fees and a seamless experience as well.

According to ABiT Networks CEO, Gaius Chibueze, the move to bridge Africa’s biggest utility token, Tatcoin, to the BSC will benefit small traders who make up the majority of the token holders.

Chibueze who tweeted a picture confirmation of a previous meeting with the CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhaohe disclosed that Zhaohe shared his visions for the future of BSC. Furthermore, Chibueze re-instated his goal of pushing Tatcoin worldwide and how the expansion to BSC was a step in the right direction not only for the fast-growing network of Tatcoin users, which has in eight (8) months reached almost a million, but for Africa as a whole.

“We look forward to a seamless transaction,” he said.