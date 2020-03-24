Dunamis Church donates Coronavirus precautionary kits to FCTA, equipment to Abuja Hospital

As part of its cooperate social responsibility, the Dunamis International Gospel Centre Tuesday donated assorted precautionary kits to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to contain the spread of the dreaded coronavirus in the nation.

The safety kits donated include 20 cartons of hand sanitizer, 4 cartons of hand gloves, and 7 packets of face mask.

Senior Pastor of Dunamis, Paul Eneche while making presentation of the items to FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Tijjani-Aliyu, said the donation was in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ, who made life meaningful for the common man, emphasizing that the devastation caused by the coronavirus should not be left for government alone, hence the Church intervened.

Eneche said the Church had seen the efforts made by government at all levels in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, assuring that the Church will not only pray against it but assist government in whatever means to overcome pandemic.

He added that: “We as a Church came to see the FCT Minister of State, in the light of the current situation of the global pandemic of COVID-19. We have seen the devastation it has caused around the world and the emergency efforts put in place by the government.

“We want to be on the same page with government in line with the teachings of our Lord Jesus Christ, who made life meaningful for the common man. We are not just going to pray and trust in God to save us, but we must come out to support the constituted authorities”.

Receiving the kits on behalf of the FCT Administration, the Minister of State, Tijjani-Aliyu, affirmed that Nigeria has overcome difficult situations in the past and the country will overcome even the coronavirus.

Aliyu who commended Dunamis Church for showing leadership quality, said the nation is passing through a difficult and extraordinary period that calls for concerted efforts of all to overcome.

The Minister thanked the Church for the gesture and called on other religious and corporate bodies to do the same as government is doing everything possible to overcome the situation.

“This is a trying period for all of us. However, in this trying moment, you have exhibited another leadership quality. We don’t have to wait for the government alone to do all the things required for us to curtain this disease.

“This is a line of duty because I understand that both of you (Paul and Becky Eneche) are medical Doctors. We have overcome before, and we shall overcome again. This is a trying period and we saw how even the developed countries shut down completely because they abide by the rules and policies of government”, she said.

Dunamis International Gospel Centre had also donated medical equipment and materials to Primary Care Centre, Lugbe in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

These items include: 8 units hospital beds and mattresses, 2 units height measuring stick, 1 unit examination couch, 2 units diagnostics set, 3 units accosson sphygmomanometer, 1 standard unit of micro haematoent centrifuge, 1 standard unit of gynae couch among other items.