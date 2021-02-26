Côte d’Ivoire recieves 504,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX

Côte d’Ivoire has become the second country in West Africa to receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX facility, after Ghana.

Flight EK787 landed in Abidjan, bearing a shipment of 504, 000 doses of COVAX vaccines for people in Côte d’Ivoire”, CEPI Vaccines announced in a tweet on Friday.

“We are delighted to see the arrival of COVAX vaccine doses in Côte d’Ivoire With Gavi, WHO, UNICEF and key partners, we are working to deliver fair, equitable access to vaccines worldwide” it tweeted.

The agency announced that more doses of the vaccines are being prepared for shipment to other countries