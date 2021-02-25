BusinessDay
Nigeria's leading finance and market intelligence news report.

Nigeria to receive 4m vaccine doses next week

...Lagos likely to get largest share

The 4 million doses come from the 16 million doses allocated to Nigeria by the global facility, leaving the country with a balance of 12 million doses

About 4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine doses will land in Nigeria next week in the first tranche of COVAX facility consignment to the country.

The 4 million doses come from the 16 million doses allocated to Nigeria by the global facility, leaving the country with a balance of 12 million doses.

Tolu Ogunlesi, special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital and new media, said on Thursday that a supplementary budget was being prepared to finance additional vaccine purchases.

Read Also: Covid-19: Uncertainty trails Nigeria’s Vaccine quest as African countries take the leap

“Covid Vaccines #Nigeria: – First Batch of 4 million (AstraZeneca) arriving by next week (out of 16m allocated to Nigeria by COVAX Facility),” Ogunlesi tweeted on via his verified handle @toluogunlesi.

“Supplementary Budget being prepared, to finance additional Vaccine purchases.

“Lagos is the pandemic epicenter in Nigeria. So I expect that it will naturally get the largest share of the vaccines, followed by FCT,” he tweeted.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.