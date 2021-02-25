Nigeria to receive 4m vaccine doses next week

About 4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine doses will land in Nigeria next week in the first tranche of COVAX facility consignment to the country.

The 4 million doses come from the 16 million doses allocated to Nigeria by the global facility, leaving the country with a balance of 12 million doses.

Tolu Ogunlesi, special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on digital and new media, said on Thursday that a supplementary budget was being prepared to finance additional vaccine purchases.

Read Also: Covid-19: Uncertainty trails Nigeria’s Vaccine quest as African countries take the leap

“Covid Vaccines #Nigeria: – First Batch of 4 million (AstraZeneca) arriving by next week (out of 16m allocated to Nigeria by COVAX Facility),” Ogunlesi tweeted on via his verified handle @toluogunlesi.

“Supplementary Budget being prepared, to finance additional Vaccine purchases.

“Lagos is the pandemic epicenter in Nigeria. So I expect that it will naturally get the largest share of the vaccines, followed by FCT,” he tweeted.