Coronavirus: FG announces inability to deliver Enugu airport on target

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has announced the Federal Government’s inability to meet up with the delivery date of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu, and the suspension of reconstruction work.

This adds to the growing list of the casualties of the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic across the globe.

The Minister disclosed this after an inspection tour of the project, earlier on Tuesday (March 31, 2020), attributing the decision to suspend work to the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sirika who arrived the airport with Rabiu Yadudu, managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), aboard a police chopper with registration number 5N-LEH explained that the project, which had gone beyond 90 per cent, would have been delivered in six to seven days, but that the workers had to leave to be with their families in these trying times.

“Considering that the construction workers have downed tools owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Government, hereby, officially announces suspension of procurement. The work would have been completed in six to seven days, but the workers left to be with their families in view of the social distancing,” the minister stated.

While appealing for understanding on the part of the South East people, the minister expressed the hope that the issues would be resolved in two to three weeks.