Zenith Hill raises share capital to 100m

Zenith Hill City Limited, a real estate investment company, has announced a significant jump in its growth trajectory with an increase in its share capital from 1 million to 100 million.

The company, in a strategic move aimed at fostering wider participation in its success, is offering equity ordinary shares that give investors opportunity to own 17 percent stake in the company.

Israel Onyinyechukwu, the company’s CEO, who disclosed these in Lagos recently, said they were excited to extend the invitation to potential equity shareholders who believe in the company’s vision and wish to grow with it.

The chief executive said, “this expansion aligns with our commitment to inclusive growth and the shared prosperity of our stakeholders; the decision to boost the share capital comes on the heels of our ambitious plan to catapult our valuation to N1 billion by 2025.”

With a strategic roadmap in place and a track record of delivering premium real estate projects, the CEO hopes the company will redefine industry standards and solidify its position as a market leader.

Onyinyechukwu envisions a future where Zenith Hill becomes synonymous with innovation, quality, and reliability in the real estate sector, adding that, by increasing their share capital and inviting equity shareholders to join them on this journey, they are poised to seize opportunities, expand their portfolio, and create significant value for stakeholders.

According to him, the company’s commitment to excellence, coupled with a dedication to ethical business practices, has earned it a sterling reputation in the Nigerian real estate landscape.

“With a diversified portfolio of successful projects and a forward-thinking approach, the company remains poised for exponential growth and sustained success,” he assured.

He encouraged prospective equity shareholders to explore the unique opportunity to become part of the company’s promising future, assuring further that the company’s growth trajectory holds prospects for investors seeking to be part of a dynamic and visionary enterprise.

As a leading real estate company in Nigeria, Zenith Hill specializes in creating distinctive and high-quality residential and commercial properties. With a commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, the company continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.