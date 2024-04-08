Zenith Bank proposes N3.50 final dividend as gross earnings hit N2.131bn

…profit rises by 179.6%

Zenith Bank Plc has released its audited results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The tier-1 lender’s gross earnings increased by 125.4 percent in the review financial year while its profit before tax increased by 179.6 percent.

Gross earnings rose to N2.131billion from N945.554 trillion in 2022, while profit before tax (PBT) increased to N795.962 billion from N284.650 billion in 2022.

The Board of Directors have proposed a final dividend of N3.50 per share which in addition to the N0.50 per share as interim dividend amounts to N4 per share (2022: Interim

dividend of N0.30 per share, final dividend of N2.90 and a total dividend per share of N3.20) from the retained earnings accounts as at 31 December 2023.

This dividend will be presented for ratification by the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.