Zeenab Foods trains corp members on non-oil export practices

Zeenab Foods Limited, operators of the Nigerian export trade house in China/ far east regions and its subsidiary, the Nigerian Exporters Hub (NEXHUB), in an effort to promote non oil export and youth empowerment in Nigeria, has begun training for the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 corps members on exportation practices.

According to Victor Ayemere, chief executive officer of Zeenab foods, the training which took place in various orientation camps across the 36 States and the FCT on Tuesday, aims to drive youth participation in the export value chain.

“Since its commencement on 11th November 2022, this initiative has successfully trained over 1.2 million NYSC Corps Members, providing them with knowledge on what to export, how to export, where to export, whom to export to, and enlightening them on the significant profitability of the export sector.

“The Corps Members have enthusiastically embraced this initiative due to its past success, as it allows them to earn in foreign currency and overcome the high unemployment rates among youths in the country,” he said.

For him, the company remains committed to ensuring an increase in the volume of Nigeria’s export.