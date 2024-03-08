Woodhall Capital appoints festus Adegboyega as new CEO

Woodhall Capital has announced the appointment of Adegboyega Festus as its new Chief Executive Officer.

The firm also announced the appointment of Henry Shofowora as the new Chief Operating Officer.

“As we celebrate our tenth-year anniversary, it has been a remarkable journey for us. Through the years, our work has continued to reflect our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients across the African market,” Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu, founder of Woodhall Capital said in a statement.

“We believe that with Gboyega Festus at the helm, Woodhall Capital is poised for an exciting chapter of sustained growth, innovation, and continued excellence in serving our clients,” Hunponu-Wusu said.

With a distinguished career, Festus brings over 25 years of experience in the financial services sector, demonstrating proficiency in domestic and international banking, treasury services and investment management.

Gboyega brings a wealth of experience, notably as the former head of business development & treasury at United Bank for Africa (UBA) New York, where he successfully managed a substantial $550 million portfolio.

With a combined eight years at Citigroup & JP Morgan Chase, Gboyega held diverse roles, including as a Supervisory Principal for Citicorp Investment Services and Citicorp Insurance Agency.

He also served as a financial centre manager at Citibank in New York, where he managed a c.$750 million portfolio. His responsibilities at Citigroup required him to hold the NASD (now FINRA) Series 24 & 7 securities licenses.

Woodhall Capital also announced the appointment of Henry Shofowora as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over 22 years of extensive experience in the financial sector, he holds the status of a Professional in International Trade Finance and is an Associate Member of the Chartered Management Institute UK, as well as the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management Nigeria. He is also a full Member of the Nigeria Institute of Management.

He has played a pivotal role in influencing key industry changes, serving as one of the International Chamber of Commerce Banking Commission representatives who voted for the adoption of UCP 600 in Paris in October 2005.

His expertise extends to influencing changes in the CBN FX Manual between 2006 and 2011.

Over the last fifteen years, Henry has worked at various levels within the banking industry, specialising in International and Domestic Trade Operations, Business Development, and Relationship management across different Nigerian commercial banks.

As the new COO, Shofowora is expected to leverage his extensive knowledge and diverse experience to enhance Woodhall Capital’s operational efficiency and contribute to its continued success.