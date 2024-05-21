WIMBIZ, CIG Motors to partner to boost female entrepreneurs’ capacity

Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) is set to partner with Choice International Group Motors Company Limited, to empower female entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

This was disclosed recently by Chief Diana Chen, CEO of CIG Motors Company Limited, in Lagos.

Chen affirmed the company’s readiness to work with WIMBIZ to empower more women to achieve their potential.

“Women already have so much potential, they only need someone to push them to work. So, we’re ready to work with WIMBIZ to be a catalyst for women’s development,” she said.

Bisi Adeyemi, chairperson of the WIMBIZ Board of Directors, said the conversation signalled the start of a relationship, which would birth impactful initiatives targeted at women in business.

“I am particularly excited because it’s a female-led organisation, which is in sync with what WIMBIZ does. We have a lot of initiatives for women’s development, and we believe this partnership will help us achieve our goals,” she added.

Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, executive director of WIMBIZ, said the partnership was a step in furthering the goals and objectives of WIMBIZ.

“Our goal remains to consistently advocate for women, create platforms that elevate their status and influence across all sectors, and get the inclusivity of women to an acceptable and balanced percentage,” she said

Hansatu Adegbite, a WIMBIZ life member, noted that WIMBIZ will leverage the partnership to create opportunities for female entrepreneurs affiliated with the organisation.

“I know that Chief Chen has many empowerment programmes, and agency opportunities for women entrepreneurs, so that will be part of what we get from this partnership,” she said.