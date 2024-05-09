WACT cuts carbon footprint with 1.2GWh solar power purchase

The West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) has signed a power purchase agreement with Starsight Energy, a pan-African clean energy company, for the purchase of a 1.2 gigawatt-hour (GWh) solar power at its facility in Onne Port, Rivers State.

WACT said the purchase will significantly advance the company’s net zero journey.

Under the agreement, Starsight Energy will deliver 1.2GWh of solar green energy to WACT for 15 years. This green energy will cover about 30 percent of the total terminal consumption and aligns with APM Terminals’ overall strategy of decarbonising its global operations.

Speaking during the signing of the agreement, Jeethu Jose, managing director of WACT, said he is passionate about decarbonisation and green energy.

“A year or two back, I wasn’t 100 percent sure we would reach here. As part of the overall group’s strategy to decarbonise the entire industry in the world, Nigeria plays a key role in that,” he said.

Also speaking, Ladi Sanni, managing director of Starsight Energy, said the partnership supports the company’s mission of building a long-term relationship and assisting global brands like APM Terminals’ WACT diversify their energy supply by harnessing clean and renewable energy sources, such as solar.

He said the power purchase agreement is a testament to WACT’s forward-thinking energy management and environmental stewardship approach.

“It involves installing a 1092kWp solar-only system. The project will reduce WACT’s carbon footprint/CO2 emissions by 15 million Kg over the contract tenor. This project also aligns with the broader objectives of moving away from carbon-intensive fossil fuels towards cleaner energy, which positively impacts the wider Nigerian energy sector.

“Starsight Energy will leverage its expertise in power generation using solar renewable energy sources and cutting-edge, data-driven technology to provide value to WACT,” Sanni said.